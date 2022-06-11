Deacon Ordinations

Susan Pigott will be ordained to the Sacred Order of Deacons in a ceremony June 23 at the Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest.

Two local Catholics were ordained as deacons by Bishop Michael Sis of the Diocese of San Angelo on June 4. They were among 14 deacons ordained by Sis during a Mass held at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum on the campus of Howard College in Big Spring.

The local deacons are Eduardo Castillo, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, and Alonzo Landin, Holy Family Catholic Church.

Pigott will be ordained by Bishop Scott Mayer of the Episcopal Diocese of Northwest Texas in a ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. June 23. A reception will follow.

The service will be streamed live on the church’s website, www.heavenlyrestabilene.org/watch

Dr. Susan Pigott Alonzo Landin Eduardo Castillo