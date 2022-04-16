St. Paul Worship Leader Named AEF Executive Director

By LORETTA FULTON

St. Paul United Methodist Church is losing its director of worship arts, Adam Samuels, who has been named the new executive director of the Abilene Education Foundation. His new position is effective June 1.

“I am excited and ready to get started,” he said.

Adam Samuels

On July 1, St. Paul also will be getting a new pastor, Bobby Wilson, current pastor of St. Paul’s UMC in El Paso. He will replace Steve Patterson, who has been at St. Paul in Abilene since July 2019. Patterson was appointed as pastor of St. John’s UMC in Stamford, effective July 1.

Samuels earned a bachelor’s degree in church music from McMurry University. He has been at St. Paul since 2007. After leaving St. Paul, he will continue to serve as conductor for Chorus Abilene’s Youth Chorus and Youth Chorale. Prior to Abilene, Samuels served churches in Weatherford, Cleburne, and Corsicana.

The Abilene Education Foundation board of directors issued the following news release:

“Adam has inspiring and dynamic ideas that will propel the Abilene Education Foundation successfully into the future,” said Tiffany Lamb, Search Committee Chair. “He will build on the bedrock that has been laid by Christine Curtis-Carr and her predecessor Jean McMillon. We are excited that he has joined this amazing team, and we look forward to the advancement that will come with Adam at the helm.”

Curtis-Carr announced in January her upcoming departure from her role with AEF and a 13- year tenure of leadership in the community with the organization. Samuels brings 29 years of experience with non-profits, churches, and schools. He has been on staff at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Abilene for 15 years and is finishing his ninth season conducting youth choirs for Chorus Abilene. His tenure with AEF will begin June 1.

“Abilene Education Foundation is respected in our community for the excellence it inspires for education. I am honored to contribute to this mission as the incoming executive director,” Adam Samuels said.

Ryan Gibson, President of the AEF Board of Directors, said, “The Abilene Education Foundation has been fortunate to have a history of great leadership and innovation since its inception. Adam will utilize his leadership skills, work ethic, and enthusiasm to continue the great work of AEF and take its reach and impact to the next level. We look forward to the direction and growth of AEF under Adam’s leadership and the resulting benefits to the teachers and students of Abilene ISD.”

The Abilene Education Foundation is a non-profit community organization created to inspire and enhance excellence in education for the students and teachers in Abilene ISD. Learn more about how Abilene Education Foundation makes an impact in our schools at www.aaeeff.org.

Loretta Fulton is editor of Spirit of Abilene