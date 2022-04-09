‘The Cross, The Crown’ Presented by Pioneer Drive Baptist Church

The Celebration Choir and Orchestra of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church will present “The Cross, The Crown” in two parts at the Abilene Convention Center.

Part 1, “The Cross” will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, April 15. Part 2, “The Crown,” will begin at 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 17. Both parts will be presented at the Convention Center, 1100 N. Sixth St. Admission is free and no registration or tickets are required.

The Good Friday service, on April 15, will include music, drama and narration to portray the gospel story to the point of Jesus’ death on a cross. “The Cross, The Crown” Part 2 will be included in the 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday service, culminating with the resurrection of Jesus.

    

