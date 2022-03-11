March 15 Deadline to Register for ACU Summit

Contact: Wendy Kilmer, wendy.kilmer@acu.edu

Director of Communications and Media Relations

Deadline to register for ACU’s annual Summit is today, March 15. Sessions will be held on and off campus over a two-day period, March 31-April 1. For more information and to register, visit siburtinstitute.org/summit.

The longstanding church leader gathering will focus on communal experiences and spiritual renewal in its new two-day format, with the theme “Seeking Hope, Finding Joy”.

Summit, now in its 115th year, began early in Abilene Christian’s history as a way of highlighting the university’s core Christian faith and mission. For the last several decades, it has provided opportunities for church leaders to gather on campus for fellowship, instruction and spiritual renewal. As the needs of church leaders have evolved, ACU has continually adapted to these changing needs through Summit, Bible Lectureship, Preachers’ Meeting and other names that have identified this gathering throughout its history.

Dr. Jennifer Schroeder

The event will now offer more intimate gatherings designed to serve and equip those with similar ministry roles or shared interests. Participants will spend two half-days together in communities formed by areas of interest. The small group communities offered this year include preaching ministry, small-church ministry, worship ministry and a general-interest group focused more broadly on gathering with others for renewal and fellowship. Other features of the Spring 2022 Summit include:

● a downtown event including a full meal, worship and a session with noted author and blogger Dr. Richard Beck (’90), professor and chair of psychology at ACU

● sharing breakfast with the Summit community

● a copy of Beck’s latest book, Hunting Magic Eels, for all participants

● the opportunity to connect with the broader ACU community through Sing Song activities on April 1-2

The university also welcomed a new Summit leader this year, with Dr. Jennifer Schroeder having begun work in January as director. She has served in congregational ministry for the last two decades and is an accomplished musician, teacher and scholar. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music from the University of North Texas, a doctorate from Michigan State University, and a master’s degree from Lubbock Christian University. She is also completing a Doctor of Ministry degree through ACU.

“As we continue to emerge out of what has undoubtedly been a difficult season for so many, our desire is that this spring’s Summit will provide not only an opportunity to grow together as people invested in the kingdom of God, but also, and perhaps more importantly, a time of support, encouragement and renewal in community with each other,” Schroeder said.