‘Man of God’ Movie Coming to Abilene

The life of St. Nektarios of Aegina is featured in a movie that will be shown in Abilene beginning March 21.

Philip LeMasters, priest at St. Luke Orthodox Church in Abilene, provided the following information. The feature-length movie was released last year in Greece. Click here for a link to purchase tickets.

“Exiled unjustly, convicted without a trial, slandered without cause. The life of St. Nektarios of Aegina was one of persecution and prosecution. A priest of the common people, his popularity provoked the jealousy of the clergy in Alexandria and as a result, he was defrocked and expelled from Egypt. In contrast to his religious “superiors”, Nektarios cared for the poor, taught peasant girls to read and write, and performed miracles. Even his last moment on earth was used to help another: upon his death, Nektarios’ undergarment was removed, and as it fell upon a paralyzed man in the hospital bed next to him, the lame man arose to walk. So, too, do we hope MAN OF GOD will awaken the paralyzed faith in audiences around the world.”

