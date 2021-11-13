LDS Church Hosts Interfaith Council

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: Who Are They?” is a question that members will try to answer during the November meeting of the Abilene Interfaith Council.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the LDS Church, 3325 N. 12th St. The public is invited to the free meeting. LDS Members serving as panelists are Brian Sorensen, who represents the church on the AIC board, Natalee Bradshaw, Tommie Farrell, and todd Sorensen.

The program will include the history, beliefs, and contributions of the Mormons in America and the world. A Q&A session will follow.

Guests are requested to wear a mask. For more information, call 692-3353.