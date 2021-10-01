Pew Research Survey: Global Social Hostilities Toward Religion Down, Governmental Hostilities Peak

Pew Research Center

By SAMIRAH MAJUMDAR

Social hostilities around the world involving religion declined in 2019 to the lowest level in five years, while government restrictions on religion remained at a peak, according to Pew Research Center’s 12th annual global study of restrictions on religion.

The Center’s study analyzes 198 countries and territories and is based on policies and events in 2019, the most recent year for which data is available – covering incidents before the disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic.

Social hostilities can range from harassment over a person’s religious identity to religion-related mob violence, sectarian conflict and terrorism. Government restrictions include laws, policies and official actions that infringe on the religious beliefs and practices of groups or individuals within a country.

