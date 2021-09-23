ACU Hosting ‘Hunger and Hope’ Webinar

Abilene Christian University is hosting a webinar on hunger and hope at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Hunger and Hope: Ministry in Times of Food Crisis is sponsored by ACU’s Baptist Studies Center and the Siburt Institute for Church Ministry. Featured guests will be Eugene Cho, director of Bread for the World, and Jeremy Everett, director of the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty.

One in four children in Texas has inadequate food during the day. The webinar will focus on what congregations can do to help. You can register for this event here. Registration is free.

Eugene Cho

Eugene Cho is president/CEO of Bread for the World, a non-partisan Christian advocacy organization urging both national and global decision makers to help end hunger. His passions involve leadership, justice, the intersection of faith and public life, and the pursuit of God’s kingdom here on this earth. He is also the founder and former senior pastor of Quest Church – an urban, multi-cultural and multi-generational church in Seattle, Washington – and the founder and visionary of One Day’s Wages (ODW) – a grassroots movement of people, stories, and actions to alleviate extreme global poverty. Eugene authored two acclaimed books, Thou Shalt Not Be a Jerk: A Christian’s Guide to Engaging Politics (2020) and Overrated: Are We More in Love with the Idea of Changing the World Than Actually Changing the World? (2014). Eugene and Minhee have been married for nearly 25 years and have three children.

Jeremy Everett

Jeremy Everett is the founder and executive director of the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty. The Collaborative integrates research and practice through projects such as the Texas Hunger Initiative and the Global Hunger and Migration project. He previously founded and directed the Texas Hunger Initiative (THI), a capacity-building, anti-hunger project within Baylor University. Jeremy authored I Was Hungry: Cultivating Common Ground Ground to End an American Crisis and contributed to Food and Poverty: Food Insecurity and Food Sovereignty Among America’s Poor and The End of Hunger: How Science, Religion, and Politics Can Work Together to Make Possible. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Samford University and a Master of Divinity from Baylor University. He is a senior fellow with World Hunger Relief, Inc., and was appointed by the U.S. Congress to serve on the National Commission on Hunger. Jeremy is married to Amy Miley Everett, and they have three sons.