AIC Begins New Year Sept. 30

The Rev. David Romanik, rector of the Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest, will lead the Sept. 30 meeting of the Abilene Interfaith Council.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the church, 602 Meander St. The meeting is open to the public. Admission is free. Romanik will speak on liturgical Christian worship.

Rev. David Romanik

Face masks are requested. No food will be served. This will be the first in-person meeting for the interfaith council in two years. Virtual programming was presented in 2020 due to COVID restrictions.

Any individual or group interested in interfaith dialogue is invited to become a member of the Abilene Interfaith Council. Click here to join online. Memberships are $25 for individuals and $50 for groups such as congregations.