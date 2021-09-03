Heavenly Rest Hosts ‘Returning From Exile’ Series

The Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest is launching a four-week series, “Returning From Exile: Rediscovering our Common Life after a Time Apart,” on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The series will explore the life of the church following a year of isolation due to COVID. The public is invited to the sessions, which are free and begin at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8: “Flexible and Faithful,” with Rev. David Romanik, rector, looking back at the ways the church navigated the pandemic–what worked, what didn’t, and what is worth keeping.

Sept. 15: “When We Get Home, Where Will We Be?” Dr. Mark Hamilton, professor of Old Testament at Abilene Christian University, will explore the themes of exile and return in the books of Ezra and Nehemiah and how they apply to our situation as a community.

Sept. 22: “Community Conversation,” Join the small-group conversation to reflect on what was lost and learned during the last year and a half.

Sept. 29: “A Social Media Congregation?” Romanik will consider what it has meant for the parish’s common life to depend so much on Facebook during the height of the pandemic.