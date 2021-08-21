Williams Named Diversity Officer at ACU

Contact: Wendy Kilmer, wendy.kilmer@acu.edu

Abilene mayor Anthony Williams will be the new chief diversity officer at Abilene Christian

University.

Williams has served at ACU for nearly 25 years, most recently as an advancement and executive

community relations officer. He has been an elected official in Abilene for more than 20 years,

including the last four as mayor, and inclusion and diversity have been key aspects of his

candidacy and service.

“Anthony’s long history with ACU, his understanding of our community and mission, and his

relational skills really stood out to us as we searched for the right person to serve in this

position,” said Dr. Phil Schubert, president. “Anthony is a bridge builder, and he’s proven

himself as a proactive leader. And, most importantly, he genuinely cares about others.”

Anthony Williams

Dr. Stephanie Hamm served as ACU’s first chief diversity officer on a half-time and temporary

basis from Fall 2019 through Spring 2021. In June 2021 she returned to full-time teaching. ACU

launched a national search in the spring to find a full-time chief diversity officer, and Williams

was selected from a pool of 34 applicants. The chief diversity officer serves as a member of the

university’s Senior Leadership Team and Diversity Council.

“Anthony is an excellent choice to build on the work started by Dr. Hamm,” said Dr. Robert

Rhodes, provost. “His experiences at ACU have given him unique insight into the needs we hope

to address as a campus. Likewise, his experiences as a community leader have honed his skills in

bringing individuals together to accomplish common goals. I’m excited by what we will be able

to accomplish with Anthony in this role.”

Prior to his role as an advancement officer, Williams served as chief business services officer,

director of retail operations, and manager of The Campus Store. He has been an elected member

of the Abilene City Council for 20 years and mayor since 2017. He is in the first year of his

second term as mayor and will continue in that role. Williams is also the president of the West

Central Texas Council of Governments. Williams said his work in both the Abilene and ACU communities have prepared him for this role and sparked his passion.

“I serve the community because I love Abilene, but I’m also a citizen of the Kingdom,” Williams

said. “One of things I’m most excited about is helping facilitate conversations about diversity. I

think there’s a tremendous opportunity for ACU to be an example of how we bring people

together in a world full of schism and division.