Global Samaritan Offering Free Books

Dates and Times for shopping at Global Samaritan Resources’ Book Room 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays

August 11

August 18

August 25

September 1

September 8

8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday

September 11



The Book Room at Global Samaritan Resources, 2074 N. First St., has rows and rows and books for children and adults–and they’re all free!

The room continues to grow in inventory and in numbers of visitors. It’s also a favorite of the staff and volunteers who stock the shelves.

“It’s become a very popular room,” said Chance Loomis, director of warehouse operations.

Donations are welcomed. Children’s books are especially valued because of their dual use. They are popular locally with parents who might not be able to buy new books. And, they are popular with people in other countries who are learning to speak English. The simplicity of the children’s books makes them ideal for that purpose.

