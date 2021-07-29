Service Set for Episcopal Bishop Sam Hulsey

A memorial service for the Rt. Rev. Sam B. Hulsey, former bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Northwest Texas, which includes Abilene, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday August 6, 2021, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Worth. The church is located at 3401 Bellaire Drive South, Fort Worth.

Hulsey, 88, died on August 6, 2020, exactly one year before the scheduled memorial service. The service was postponed due to the COVID outbreak a year ago. Hulsey was bishop of the Diocese of Northwest Texas from 1980 to 1997. The diocesan offices in Lubbock are in the Sam Byron Hulsey Episcopal Center.

Rt. Rev. Sam B. Hulsey

Click here to read an article about Hulsey that was posted on the Episcopal Church in North Texas website following his death a year ago.

The Aug. 6 service will be livestreamed. Below are instructions to view the service via different sources.

(Please note, Trinity’s web broadcasts typically go live five minutes before the event’s posted start time. You may need to refresh your browser or app for the content to appear).

