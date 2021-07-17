Mendenhall Reflects on Following Jesus in a Divided World

“We are called to leapfrog ahead, over the divide, to the practical application of love.”

That is the way Doug Mendenhall believes that as a Christian he is called to react to arguments over issues like climate change and COVID vaccinations. In fact, he believes he may have to give up arguing over hot button issues altogether.

“Much as we religious people love a good ‘I told you so,’ it is not consistent with the goal of following Jesus in this divided world,” he writes.

Read Mendenhall’s latest post on his blog, Jesus in the Food Court

Doug Mendenhall
