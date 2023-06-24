Not Just Blood

By JIM NICHOLS

During the construction of biology classes for college students, instructors have developed certain patterns. There are areas that need to be addressed in readings, lectures, and discussions because they are agreed upon central concepts of the discipline; somewhere during the semester the topics need consideration. The students’ interest in certain topics may be high or low. Despite this need to deal with a variety of areas, I have found that there are two topics sure to elicit the highest levels of student attention; they need no buildup. Those two topics are sex and blood.

Why college students would have an innate interest in sex probably does not need much explanation. Even the most bashful of students will not turn down some sex information that will either confirm or deny what they know or feel or add aspects that seem important.

Why they would be interested in blood may not be so obvious. On second thought, however, this topic (blood) reaches into the basis of life for everyone, not just college students. I have found this topic elicits interest from many people. I share that interest.

Experientially and Biblically, we understand that “life is in the blood.” Early humans recognized that causing an animal to bleed caused that creature to lose its life. Life was literally draining from it. All humans in some way share that understanding. Christians encounter the importance of blood repeatedly. From sacrifices in the early days of God’s followers to Christ’s atonement to the Eucharist blood, the images are plentiful, deep, and important.

Biologically, blood plays central roles in body function. Since it has potential contact with literally every cell, its role as a distributor and collector is fundamental. Carrying oxygen and carbon dioxide, materials absorbed from the digestive system, hormones, body defense cells and chemicals . . . the transport roles are critical. Passing through the kidneys the blood allows the removal of potentially harmful and excess materials and allows water balance in the body. The functional list is extensive.

Of non-science interest is the emotional and spiritual impact of humans’ perception of blood. Religious or not, humans have an almost mystical response to the color, texture, stickiness, and presence or absence of blood. As adults we compensate for that somewhat, but I remember well my boyhood alarm when my mother would cut her finger in the kitchen. It bled and I was concerned. This was my mother and something bad had happened.

Remarkably, the blood of every human is nearly identical in most ways. Functionally alike, your blood and mine are nearly indistinguishable except for a few proteins. An important consequence of this similarity is that, after compensating for a few items such as blood type, blood is transferrable from one person to another. Whole books have been written on the history of blood transfusions, a procedure that has saved and improved lives for decades. Clearly, there are two primary individuals involved in this, a donor, and a recipient. At this point it is important to note the unknown and hidden aspects of this blood transfer.

I have given blood many times and never did I get to choose who would receive it. There may be instances where this could occur, but it is not usual. I cannot choose to give blood only to those who share my theological or political views, race, or ethnicity.

Likewise, a recipient is at the mercy of the available supply. There are some weird questions one could ask. Will I receive blood from a member of that congregation down the street, the one with those terrible beliefs? Since I am probably unconscious when receiving the blood, will I get it from a donor wearing a bright red MAGA hat? Someone who wants to ban books that describe Black history accurately?

Let us not miss the anonymity of the transfer process. Humans are much more alike than different biologically; that should have serious implications for our behavior with one another.

Furthermore, Christians believe that Christ’s blood was given freely. It is available to all comers, all recipients. It is, in fact, not just blood; it is grace.

Jim Nichols is a retired Abilene Christian University biology professor and current hospice chaplain