Birds in the Church Building

By DANNY MINTON

One Sunday morning, I saw a bird trapped in the church building, flying back and forth, trying to find its way to freedom. It was a common ordinary sparrow, but it reminded me of my first sermon. I was nineteen years old and still remember sitting across the desk from our minister, Alan Sowders, reviewing some thoughts to share. We discussed how I could compare many churchgoers’ attitudes using birds as examples. We shared that many different ones come flying through during worship. Here are a few thoughts from my sermon in 1967, written as they were then.

Punctual Late Landers

Capistrano has nothing on this type of swallow that always or invariably lands in the services about 8-10 minutes late. It is uncanny how they can do it consistently and not be a second off! Mother Nature has perhaps provided them with a timing system that defies man’s description. It is too bad that it cannot be set forward for about 15 minutes so they could arrive on time. But alas! Nothing can be done, it seems, to hurry them up.

Scarlet Throated Blabber Beaks

A bird found in almost any church building during services, he roosts any place and is unconcerned about the rights and desires of others. His head swings to the right or left but seldom toward the front. His throat has the identifiable scarlet color from much chatter, and you will notice the smallness of his ears, for he seldom listens.

Flocking Scribble Scratchers

When the sermon is of a serious nature, these strange fowls begin to scribble and scratch with pencil and pad, writing notes hurriedly to each other to distract those nearest. They seldom speak though’ they are animated and make funny faces. They are known by the groups in which they congregate. It can be told where they have nested after services are completed because the janitor has to remove the trash from the general area. Color them purple with rage.

Roaming-Eyed Rifflers

This strange visitor to places of worship is not content with what is transpiring but compulsively allows his eyes to roam about. Some varieties count bricks on the wall, cracks in the plaster, panes in the windows, or holes in the ceiling tile. Another variety (for which the group finds its distinctive name) is the riffler of songbooks. This type also has a deep interest in some dusty book of the Old Testament: a strange breed, the Roaming-Eyed Riffler.

Chirping Beep Tweeters

This is a relatively new variety of fowl. They are almost unrecognizable but for the faint sounds that come from where they nest. The interesting thing is that most have distinctively different sounds: Some beep, some chirp, some buzz, while others are completely silent. They are distinctive, however, though they sit perfectly still while their eyes are constantly moving up and down, but rarely forward, with the tips of their wings moving at a rapid pace. Occasionally one will turn and interact with a Scarlet Throated Blabber Beak.

When you enter into worship with God, where are you? Are you there communing with Him, or are you flying around here and there like so many of these birds? Psalm 29:2 encourages us “Ascribe to the LORD the glory due his name; worship the LORD in the splendor of his holiness.” As you enter the sanctuary, make an effort to prepare your mind, heart, and spirit to engage in a close relationship with the Lord.

Oh! By the way, there is one other bird in worship with which I have no qualms. There’s a verse on a picture hanging above my desk from Isaiah 40:31 “But those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles.”

So, if you must be a bird in worship, be an Eagle!

Danny Minton is a former Elder and minister at Southern Hills Church of Christ