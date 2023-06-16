By DANNY MINTON

It used to be ordinary for traveling missionaries to go through areas of the African jungles and establish congregations of Christian worshipers. When first converted, many of these congregations were very strict and serious about following the way of the New Testament, especially when it came to giving to God.

At many of these meetings, it was the practice to carry a large basket during the offering, passing it in front of each individual for them to place whatever offering they had brought to the Lord. Everyone felt obligated to give a gift to God for his work of the Lord. Failing to give brought the frowns and disappointment of those who attended.

At one particular meeting, two men carried the basket down each aisle with people placing what they could in its coffer. Finally, the two men approached a young teenage boy who had nothing to put in the basket. All he had was the clothes he wore. The men stood before the lad, waiting but to no avail. To make an example of him, the two men sat the basket down and stood silently staring at the embarrassed young man.

The scene lasted for several minutes, with the entire congregation focused on the young man as he stood embarrassed, head bowed, with tears rolling down his cheeks. The two men decided it was useless, but having made their point, they started picking up the basket. Suddenly, the young teenager raised his head, smiled, and stepped into the basket. Proudly he proclaimed, “All I have to give is me, so me I give to God.”

Not surprisingly, that’s the most critical God wants as a gift from us, the gift of ourselves. We can give all our riches, but none means anything to God unless it is from within our hearts. Our primary gift to God should always be our very lives. If we do this one thing, not only will God receive what he wants from us, but a heart given to God also turns over the gift of our riches and how we use what we possess for His cause.

Jesus told the rich young ruler that if he wanted to do God’s will, he must sell everything and follow Him. In other words, Jesus must mean more to us than our worldly possessions. Our relationship with God surpasses everything that we find valuable in this life.

Now, when was the last time you stepped into the basket?

Danny Minton is a former Elder and minister at Southern Hills Church of Christ