Services Set for Nelson Wilson

Nelson Clifford Wilson, longtime owner of Nelson’s Organ Service and member of Pasadena Heights Community Church, died Saturday June 3, at Hendrick Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at King Solomon Baptist Church,1050 Minda St., at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 9. Interment with military honors will follow at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 7457 W Lake Road. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, at North’s Funeral Home, 242 Orange St.

Nelson Wilson