By DANNY MINTON

On Christmas Day:

Many will gather around the tree to open fancy gifts wrapped in bright paper and ribbons.

Others will gather to open gifts not as fancy or as professionally wrapped.

Some will gather with small gifts due to a loss of income.

Others will have no gifts at all.

On Christmas Day:

Many will gather around the dinner table for a sumptuous meal.

Some will have nothing to eat at all.

On Christmas Day:

Many families will meet in large groups, laughing and enjoying each other.

Others will meet with close family in small groups.

Some will meet with an empty chair for a lost love.

Some will be alone.

On Christmas Day:

Some will remember a child born centuries ago.

Others will mostly think of a jolly man in a red suit.

Many will think of both.

Some will think of neither.

On Christmas Day:

There will be laughter and joy.

There will be sadness and crying.

There will be loneliness and depression.

On Christmas Day:

The one thing everyone will have is Hope.

“For today, in the city of David (Over 2000 years ago), there was born for you a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.” Luke 2:11 (NASB)

Danny Minton is a former Elder and minister at Southern Hills Church of Christ