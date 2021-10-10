Brook Hollow Schedules Final Service at Willis Street Location

Brook Hollow Christian Church sold its iconic property at 2310 S. Willis Street in June to Beltway Park Church. The Brook Hollow congregation has scheduled its last public worship service at the Willis Street address for Oct. 24. The church issued the following statement:

“Brook Hollow Christian Church will hold our last public worship service in our current building, located at 2310 S. Willis street, on October 24 at 10:10 am. The community is welcome to join us for worship at that time, as we give thanks for all the blessings we have received over the years spent in this building. The congregation is working to finalize future plans and looks forward to announcing our new location soon!”

Brook Hollow Christian Church