HSU Names Director of Spiritual Formation

Shelli Presley has been named Director of Spiritual Formation at Hardin-Simmons University, replacing Travis Craver, who resigned to become vice president of operations at Fat Matt Roofing.

Presley has been Associate Pastor Family Freedom Ministry at Beltway Church. The following announcement was sent in email by Hardin-Simmons President Eric Bruntmyer.

Shelli Presley

“With her passion for spiritual formation and her wealth of experience, Shelli joins us as the Director of Spiritual Formation, a role that holds immense importance in fostering the Christian faith and well-being of the HSU community.

Shelli brings with her a deep-rooted commitment to guiding individuals on their journeys. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education and a Master’s in Marriage and Family Therapy from Abilene Christian University and has dedicated her career to inspiring and equipping others to deepen their faith. Throughout her professional journey, Shelli has served as a pastor, counselor, and leadership coach, and has co-authored curriculum in spiritual growth and Kingdom culture formation within the parenting and business context.

Beyond her academic achievements and professional background, Shelli possesses a genuine warmth and approachability that instantly puts others at ease. Her ability to connect with people from all walks of life, regardless of their spiritual background, has made her a beloved figure within our community. Her leadership style encourages collaboration and a shared sense of purpose.

As the Director of Spiritual Formation, Shelli will play a pivotal role in creating a nurturing spiritual environment for our faculty, staff, and students. She will oversee the development and implementation of programs, events, and initiatives that foster a sense of community and provide guidance and support to those seeking to deepen their relationship with God.

With Shelli at the helm of our spiritual formation efforts, I have no doubt that our campus community will flourish in our personal journeys with Christ. Her arrival marks an exciting chapter in our university’s life as we continue to fulfill our Vision Statement to “engage the minds and nurture the spirits of future Christian leaders.”