Rules, Rules, and More Rules

By NANCY PATRICK

Every group or organization I have ever belonged to had rules, sometimes called Codes of Conduct, Dress Codes, Bylaws, Constitutions, Codes of Ethics, Business Ethics, or Criminal and Civil Law. Most people accept socially approved laws because they realize their necessity to avoid anarchy and chaos.

An old adage that has always puzzled me says, “All’s fair in love and war.” I disagree with that concept on both fronts—love and war; however, current events in the war in Ukraine have especially perplexed me as I have tried to understand not only why Putin invaded the smaller country but also how he repeatedly targets non-military entities.

Seemingly, the world will never be at peace (Matthew 24: 6). Some wars, such as the one between Israel and Palestine, have continued for centuries. That war originates from biblical conflicts between the Israeli and Arab nations. Matthew 24: 6 says: “You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come.”

These nations firmly believe their respective gods have ordained specific lands to belong to them. Spiritual commitment to a cause makes negotiations difficult if not impossible; consequently, man-made rules are, therefore, irrelevant to the combatants.

Other wars involve autocratic leaders whose thirst for power prompts them to starve or even gas their people. For example, the Assad family has deep roots in Syrian government; such tradition loathes even the appearance of weakness.

A long list of tragic wars forms the mural of human history. WW I, once-called the war to end all wars, provided a mere two decades of relative peace before WW II broke out. Russia’s ambivalence in its moral and political stance appeared when it left its pre-war alliance with Germany and joined the Allied forces (What side was Russia on in ww2? – TimesMojo).

In addition, Romania, Bulgaria, Finland, and Italy also changed sides, leaving their earlier pact with Germany (4 Countries That Switched From the Axis Powers to the Allies | History Hit). Much of the historical account resembles children on a playground bullying or befriending other children.

I have watched with grief and anger as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has destroyed the peace and quality of life for Ukrainian citizens for over a year. Shortly before the invasion, I watched interviews of Ukrainian citizens walking the sidewalks, visiting the parks, shopping in the stores, and going about their daily routines.

When asked their feelings about the political atmosphere, many expressed doubt that Russia would commit such a brash act without any provocation. I admit that I tried to understand why any country would commit such an aggressive and egregious act against a smaller, peace-loving, democratic nation that wants independence and democracy.

As I have watched the war progress, I have concluded that Russian President Putin’s only reason for this war resides his insatiable desire for power. Perhaps he wants to restore the former Russian states (Union of Soviet Socialists Republic) to their former glory. Reclaiming Ukraine symbolizes to Putin his first step in attaining his goal.

Russia’s relentless bombing of Ukrainian cities and the destruction of apartment buildings, family houses, schools, hospitals, and churches has appalled much of the world. Ukrainian citizens have taken refuge anywhere they can find shelter, including underground. Thousands have fled the country, seeking sanctuary in other countries.

Most of the fleeing Ukrainians were mothers with children and older or infirm people unable to fight. Other than those refugees, most of the Ukrainian men have stayed in the country and become instant soldiers. Their bravery, commitment, and stamina have inspired observers as these citizen soldiers have faced down trained Russian troops with superior numbers and equipment.

Recently, the ICC (International Criminal Court) declared Putin a war criminal. What makes a war criminal? Who or what instructs armed forces regarding criminal behavior in war?

The Geneva Convention clearly sets forth the rules of war, but following them can prove difficult. Military sides can easily become filled with hatred for the enemy as they see friends and comrades suffering injuries and death.

An overriding premise of war should be the retention of human dignity in the face of one of life’s most undignified events. The illegal targets include civilians, food sources (cattle, crops), cruel treatment of detainees (must have food, water, communication ability, and medical care), medical workers, and the medical supply chains.

Overwhelming human emotions can cause people to want to torture their enemies. Hatred urges one to do the most damage possible without regard for humanitarian rules. The following link has a simple video that explains well the rules of war: The laws of war in a nutshell | International Committee of the Red Cross (icrc.org).

No one really enjoys restrictions, but most of us accept the need for them. Unfortunately, many people will refuse to do the right thing of their own accord. As fellow human beings, we should strive to retain dignity for others by practicing moral and ethical behavior. The New Testament teaches patience and longsuffering and admonishes Christians to love their enemies—a difficult practice to follow.

Nancy Patrick is a retired teacher who lives in Abilene and enjoys writing