Juneteenth Celebration

The Abilene Black Chamber of Commerce and Let Us Breathe will sponsor several Juneteenth celebrations, beginning with a free dance Friday, June 16.

The dance, sponsored the Black Chamber of Commerce, will be held 7:30-11:30 p.m. at the Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. Sixth St. It will feature live entertainment provided by Basic Truth Band.

On Saturday, June 17, the Black Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Health, Fitness and Business Expo, also at the Convention Center. The event will be held 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 17. A free lunch will be served.

Let Us Breathe will host various activities Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, June 17, 18, and 19, in Stevenson Park. Admission and parking are free. On Saturday, a fish fry and other events will be held 6-9 p.m. in Stevenson Park. Welcome will be given at 6 p.m, followed by kickball at 6:30, and open mic night at 7:30. Music will be provided by DJs Skidd, Lady Divine, and Flexx.

On Sunday, activities are scheduled for 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Praise in the Park begins at 11 a.m., followed by Kids World Events at 1 p.m. Kids face painting begins at 5 p.m., followed by a Father’s Day Tribute at 6, Basic Truth Band at 7:30 and Movie in the Park at 7.

On Monday, which is a federal holiday, a parade is planned for 10 a.m., following by guest speakers at 11:30 and presentation at 1. A round table discussion and a Freedom Looks Like Rap concert will begin at 2 p.m.

Monday, June 19, marks the date in 1865 that word came to Blacks in Texas that slavery had ended with the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Lincoln. The annual Watch Night service, which is held in many Black churches on New Year’s Eve, grew from the date that the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect. The first service, called Freedom’s Eve, was elebrated Dec. 31, 1862. The Emancipation Proclamation became effective Jan. 1, 1863, but word of that event didn’t reach Texas slaves until June 19, 1865.