VBS is Just Around the Corner

Vacation Bible School

By LORETTA FULTON

If you’re looking for adventure this summer, look no further than the closest church.

Many Abilene churches will be hosting Vacation Bible School sessions with alluring themes like “Wild Life,” “Twists and Turns,” “Stellar,” and “God’s Super Heroes.”

You don’t have to be a member of a church to attend its Vacation Bible School. Your kids will be welcomed. In fact, the Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest is calling its VBS “Welcome!” Sessions will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 5-7. The Heavenly Rest VBS will serve as a lead-in to the annual Children’s Art and Literacy Festival (CALF), sponsored by the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature. CALF will be held June 8-10 in downtown Abilene.

“Our team is planning Scripture, stories, recreation, art, snacks, music and more for the whole family to enjoy together,” said Carol Ann Weston, Director of Family Ministries at the church.

CALF will feature the work of illustrator Brian Lies. One of his featured books, “Wombat Said Come In,” will be used at the Heavenly Rest VBS.

First Central Presbyterian Church and St. James United Methodist Church are using the intriguing theme of “Changemakers Lab” for Vacation Bible School. Carlo Sosa-Ortiz, Director of Children’s Ministry at First Central, explains.

“Changemakers Lab is an interactive VBS where children learn that everyone can make a difference in the world,” he said. “We’ll explore stories of people who experienced and brought change in the world around them.”

VBS will include worship and drama, Bible study, games, and science experiments and crafts. FCPC also will have open gym and playground days where kids can come and play basketball and board games, and enjoy snacks. Open Gym will be on June 5, July 18, and August 9 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

The church also will have its annual worship at Buffalo Gap Presbyterian Encampment in August.Also, a water day at Adventure Cove will be held in July. Dates are being finalized.

Southern Hills Church of Christ is having a camp for kids called Kid Quest instead of traditional VBS. Theme is “Wild Life” and sessions will be held 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 12-14. Since it’s a camp and not Vacation Bible School, the cost to cover expenses will be $100 per child.

First Christian Church is using the popular theme of super heroes for its Vacation Bible School. “God’s Super Heroes” is set for 9 a.m.-noon July 24-27.

“Join us as we meet up with Noah, David as he battles Goliath, Joshua as he fights the Battle of Jericho, and as our greatest hero Jesus calms the storm,” a promotional flier says.

Following is a list of some Abilene churches that will host Vacation Bible School:

EPISCOPAL CHURCH OF THE HEAVENLY REST

Where: 602 Meander St.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 5-7

Theme: Welcome!

Registration: http://www.heavenlyrestabilene.org

SOUTHERN HILLS CHURCH OF CHRIST

Where: 3364 Buffalo Gap Rd

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 12-14 9AM-2PM

Kid’s camp theme: Wild Life (Not a traditional VBS, but a church camp)

Online registration: https://event-54383-6232.pushpayevents.com/booking/attendees/new

Cost: $100

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

Where: 1333 N. Third St.

When: 9 a.m.-noon May 30-June 1; 9 a.m.-12:30 June 2

Theme: Twists & Turns: Following Jesus Changes the Game

Registration: https://fbcabilene.org/media/forms

FIRST CENTRAL PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

Where: 400 Orange St.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, July 7; 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 8

Theme: Changemakers Lab

Online registration: fcpc.net/connect/children

ST. JAMES UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Where: 3100 Barrow St.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12; Church presentation Sunday, Aug. 13

Theme: Changemakers Lab

Registration: church@sjumc.com; 692-0263

PIONEER DRIVE BAPTIST CHURCH

Where: 701 S. Pioneer Drive

When: 6-8:30 p.m. June 4-8

Theme: Twists and Turns: Following Jesus Changes the Game

Registration: Call Tammy at the church, 325-692-6776

WYLIE GLOBAL METHODIST CHURCH

Where: 3430 Antilley Road

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 11; (VBS Family Adventure); 9 a.m.-12 noon June 12-14

Theme: Stellar VBS

Registration: http://www.wyliemethodist.com

FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH

Where: 5125 Antilley Road

When: 9 a.m.-noon July 24-27

Theme: God’s Super Heroes (What are our superpowers? Obedience, faith, courage, trust, connection to God)

Registration: http://www.fccabilenetx.com/

Loretta Fulton is editor of Spirit of Abilene