Abilenians Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church, 2525 Westview St. will be hosting Cinco de Mayo events Friday.

A parade will begin lining up at the church at 5:30 p.m. The parade will then process to Sears Park on Ambler Street.

At the park, sponsor tables will be set up, with free giveaways. A DJ and a mariachi band will provide music.

For more information call 721-1568.

Preview in new tab Cinco de Mayo, or the fifth of May, is a holiday that celebrates the date of the Mexican army’s May 5, 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War. The day, which falls on Friday, May 5 in 2023, is also known as Battle of Puebla Day. While it is a relatively minor holiday in Mexico, in the United States, Cinco de Mayo has evolved into a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage, particularly in areas with large Mexican-American populations.

