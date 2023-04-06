Global Samaritan Celebrates 20th Shipment to Aid Ukrainian Refugees

HOW TO HELP

Global Samaritan Resources shipped its 20th container of food and goods to Ukraine on April 6. To help support Ukrainians whose lives have been disrupted since the Russian invasion in February 2022, go to www.globalsamaritan.org. Click on the Stand With Ukraine button to donate.

By LORETTA FULTON

The familiar blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag were everywhere Thursday–even in the icing on the doughnuts–as Global Samaritan Resources celebrated loading its 20th shipment to the embattled nation.

In March 2022, less than a month after Russia invaded Ukraine, Global Samaritan announced that it would be working with its longtime partner in Ukraine, Jeremiah’s Hope. Since then, the local nonprofit has packed 650 buckets with household goods to send to refugees leaving Ukraine and has sent semi trucks loaded with food, blankets, and other goods.

Map shows where Global Samaritan Resources has shipped food and goods to assist Ukrainians. Photo by Loretta Fulton

On Thursday, April 6, Erica Pangburn, executive director of Global Samaritan, and Andrew Kelly, co-founder of Jeremiah’s Hope, announced that the latest truckload of goods would be leaving for Ukraine.

Since Global Samaritan entered the picture a little over a year ago, it has shipped 5.4 million servings of soup, 4 million servings of rice, and 10,000 blankets to assist the people of Ukraine. Of those 10,000 blankets, 5,000 were handmade, Kelly, who lives in Abilene, said.

“That takes a tremendous amount of love and dedication,” he said.

In the past, Jeremiah’s Hope operated a transitional living center in Ukraine for former residents of orphanages but they were evacuated to Zagreb, Croatia, after the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. The nonprofit still has a Christian campus in Kolentsi that is manned by native Ukrainians. It was damaged by Russian soldiers and now is used as a storage and distribution center, Kelly said.

Jeremiah’s Hope was founded in 2003 by Kelly and Steve Taliaferro. Kelly grew up in Abilene and is a 2001 graduate of Abilene Christian University.

Also on hand for the celebration Thursday was Stacy Saultz with Breedlove Foods, Inc., a nonprofit relief agency in Lubbock. Breedlove partnered with Global Samaritan to provide much of the food that has been shipped.

“It’s been such a blessing,” she said.

The colors of the Ukrainian flag were everywhere Thursday at Global Samaritan Resources. Photo by Loretta Fulton

A stack of boxed goods awaits loading as Global Samaritan Resources celebrated sending its 20th shipment to Ukraine. Photo by Loretta Fulton

Loretta Fulton is editor of Spirit of Abilene