‘Exposition of Sacred Relics’ Coming to Holy Family Catholic Church

“Exposition of Sacred Relics: Treasures of the Church” will come to Holy Family Catholic Church on Friday, Dec. 16.

The church, located at 5410 Buffalo Gap Road, will be open at 6:30 p.m. for visitors to view the relics. For more information on the relics, go to www.treasuresofthechurch.com

Father Carlos Martins, a Vatican-appointed expert on relics, will discuss the Vatican collection of over 150 relics, some as old as 2,000 years.

Among the treasures will be relics of the 12 Apostles, St. John the Baptist, Mary Magdalene, St. Joseph, St. Therese of Lisieux, St. Francis of Assisi, St. Maria Goretti, St. Anthony of Padua, St. Thomas Aquinas, and St. Thomas More.

There will also be a fragment of the Veil of Our Lady and one of the largest remaining pieces of the True Cross in the world. Those in attendance will be able to examine and venerate each relic.

The following is from Father Martins on his website:

“I begin each exposition with a presentation and teaching on relics which provides the catechetical and spiritual basis for the Walk with the Saints that follows the presentation. The point of the teaching is nothing other than to present the basic Gospel message of Jesus Christ: that God is here right now and wants to be encountered; He touches us through the lives and the sacred remains of His Saints. God never disappoints … he always “shows up.” There are healings at every exposition. Hundreds, perhaps even thousands, have been reported to me. Spectacular ones. I have seen cancer, heart disease, tumors, osteoporosis, physical deformities, etc., disappear immediately and completely. Though a great number of miracles have been physical (my website lists a sample of these), the most spectacular are the healing of faith, where a new and deeper relationship with God and His Saints are formed in the faithful. It is a most beautiful thing to see a parish or school renewed after an exposition. That is the reason why I have this ministry. I am looking forward to bringing it to you.”