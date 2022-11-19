Mother’s Death Leads Abilene Sisters To Write, Illustrate ‘Love, Mom’

By LORETTA FULTON

“My Little Boy, Your heart is now learning to feel many new things…”

The poignant beginning of a children’s book about working through grief sets the tone for what’s to come. It should also serve as a warning to grab a box of tissues before reading too far into it.

The book, Love, Mom, was written and illustrated by Abilene sisters Jalyn Scott and Allison Scott Westman. It is based on their own experiences following the death of their mother, Michele Scott, in 2013 at age 46. She had been a science teacher and coach in Abilene schools for many years and died suddenly of an undetected illness.

Loretta Fulton, creator and editor of Spirit of Abilene, wrote an article about the sisters and their book for the November/December issue of Abilene Scene magazine. Click here to read the article

Jalyn Scott Allison Westman