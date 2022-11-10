Abilene Sisters Cope With Grief Through Children’s Book

“My Little Boy, Your heart is now learning to feel many new things…”

The poignant beginning of a children’s book about working through grief sets the tone for what’s to come. It should also serve as a warning to grab a box of tissues before reading too far into it. The book, Love, Mom, was written and illustrated by Abilene sisters Jalyn Scott and Allison Scott Westman. It is based on their own experiences following the death of their mother, Michele Scott, in 2013 at age 46.

Both sisters are graduates of Abilene Christian University and Westman works at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, the family church when they were growing up.

Loretta Fulton wrote an article about the sisters and their new book for the November/December issue of Abilene Scene magazine.

Click here to read article

Love, Mom cover Allison Westman Jalyn Scott