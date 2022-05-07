A Thought on Mothers

By DANNY MINTON

“Mother!” cried out a soldier wounded in a World War II battle. He didn’t know why he said it; the word automatically came from his subconscious. The scenario represented a moment in the lives of many soldiers, some wounded, some dying. Why do grown men cry out for their mothers when they feel trapped in a live-or-die situation?

Psychologists tell us that our brain’s instinct often reaches into our subconscious for a person and time when we felt secure and safe. In many instances, that goes back to our childhood and the love and protection of our mothers. Our mind tells us to remember the one who cared for us when we were sick, fed us, and kissed our wounded knees. The depths of our thoughts remind us of the one who was always present in good times and bad. They represent our past protectors and longing for that same protection in those situations we find stressful.

My wife’s mother passed away in 2004, and mine in 2010. I can remember when my mother shed tears over my brothers, sister, and me. I can remember the times she was there when sick or injured. I can remember the kisses, hugs, and little things she did, not because she had to do them but because she loved us. In our struggles of life, our brain reminds us of those times, and at times we long to have the same comfort in our mixed-up world.

Every year Mother’s Day comes around on the calendar. Phone calls, flowers, and Sunday lunch become the staples of the day to honor the person who has been there for us from the beginning. There exists a little sadness also since this is the only day that many will take the time to reach out and show appreciation. Many people whose mother has passed wish that they could turn back time and spend more time with that special woman in their lives. To those who still have their mother in their life, take time to be a part of her life, not just on Mother’s Day but throughout the year.

I was blessed to have a great mother, mother-in-law, and spouse with those motherly instincts. I’m also thankful for two mothers I never met and don’t even know their names. These are the two women who, as teenagers, gave their new-born sons up for adoption, who became our sons. It reminds me of the two women who were arguing over a child. King Solomon suggested resolving the dispute by cutting the child in half and giving half to each woman. The child’s mother, out of love, was willing to give up her child to save his life. Mothers who give their children up for adoption show their motherly love by giving them a life they could not provide.

Years ago, I came across this little poem on the back of a Bible correspondence course.

Who Loved Her Best

Anonymous

“I love you, Mother,” said little John;

Then, forgetting his work, his cap went on.

And he was off to the garden swing,

And left her the water and wood to bring.

“I love you, Mother,” said little Nell;

“I love you better than tongue can tell.”

Then she teased and pouted full half the day,

Till her mother rejoiced when she went to play.

“I love you, Mother,” said little Fan;

“To-day I’ll help you all I can;

How glad I am school doesn’t keep!”

So she rocked the baby till it fell asleep.

Then, stepping softly, she took the broom,

And swept the floor and tidied the room.

Busy and happy all day was she,

Helpful and happy as child could be.

“I love you, Mother,” again they said,

Three little children going to bed.

How do you think that Mother guessed

Which of them really loved her best?

Don’t wait until next Mother’s Day to show appreciation to the woman who loves and cares for you. Enjoy the times you have, developing the memories you’ll carry with you in the years to come.

Danny Minton is Pastoral Minister and Elder at Southern Hills Church of Christ