HSU Hosting Hymn Sing April 12

Hardin-Simmons University is hosting Big Country Hymn Sing on April 12.

The program begins at 2 p.m. in Logsdon Chapel. The public is invited, and admission is free. HSU faculty will be leading the singing.

Making a special appearance will be “Fanny Crosby,” who wrote more than 9,000 hymns. Crosby, who was blind, was born March 24, 1820 and died February 12, 1915. She will be portrayed by retired music educator Carolyn Newman. In March 2019, Newman wrote an article for Spirit of Abilene about Crosby titled, “Fanny Crosby ‘Hymn Queen'”. Click here to read the article.

Carolyn Newman as Fanny Crosby