HSU Hosting Hymn Sing April 12

Posted on by Leave a comment

Hardin-Simmons University is hosting Big Country Hymn Sing on April 12.

The program begins at 2 p.m. in Logsdon Chapel. The public is invited, and admission is free. HSU faculty will be leading the singing.

Making a special appearance will be “Fanny Crosby,” who wrote more than 9,000 hymns. Crosby, who was blind, was born March 24, 1820 and died February 12, 1915. She will be portrayed by retired music educator Carolyn Newman. In March 2019, Newman wrote an article for Spirit of Abilene about Crosby titled, “Fanny Crosby ‘Hymn Queen'”. Click here to read the article.

Carolyn Newman as Fanny Crosby
tagged with , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.