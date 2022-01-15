Liturgical Worship Topic of AIC Meeting

Liturgical worship will be the topic of the monthly meeting of the Abilene Interfaith Council, with Rev. David Romanik, rector of the Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest, presenting the program.

The meeting, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at Heavenly Rest, 602 Meander St. Liturgical worship, meaning the service follows a specific liturgy, is practiced by Catholics, Lutherans, Orthodox, Episcopalians, United Methodists, and other traditions.

Guests are requested to wear protective face coverings when inside the building, and no food will be served.