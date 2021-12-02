Spain Center Sponsoring Woodson Presentation Competition

Deadline to enter the Carter G. Woodson Competition, sponsored by the Carl Spain Center on Race Studies & Spiritual Action, is 5 p.m. Dec. 10.

Applications can be submitted online at https://carlspaincenter.org/carter-g-woodson-competition-contest/ or in person at the Spain Center, Room 111 of the Biblical Studies Building at Abilene Christian University. Other important dates are:

Paper Deadline: January 17th, 2022

– Must deliver to the Carl Spain Center, Bible 111, by 5:00pm

Selected Presentations Announced: January, 21st, 2022

– If selected you will be notified via email

Presentation Competition (1st Round): February 7th, 2022

– Top 3 presentations will move on

Presentation Competition (Final Round): February 28th, 2022

– 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place will each receive $500 in scholarship money

The following information about the competition is from the Spain Center website:

The Carter G. Woodson Presentation Competition is a way to recognize the impact of African American studies on the United States. Over many years Black History has been seen as a sub point to the greater American History even though it provides many of its greatest accomplishments. Through this competition, students will show their knowledge of the texts and of outside influences that directly affect the way the Black community has developed within this country. A scholarship will be awarded to the three recipients that demonstrate a coherent understanding of Dr. Woodson and his work. This competition is open to all and we encourage students to invest in this opportunity.



