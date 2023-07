Global Samaritan needs help over three days with a large sorting project.

Ten to 20 volunteers over the age of 15 are needed Tuesday-Thursday, July 25-27, to sort boxes of primarily linens. Volunteers are asked to sign up for a minimum of two hours. Fans will be set up, but it will be warm.

Hours are 8:30 a.m.-noon or 1:30-4 p.m. each of the three days.

Email Erica Pangburn, executive director, to sign up, epangburn@globalsamaritan.org