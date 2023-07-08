It’s Not Too Late for VBS
Even though stores already are displaying back-to-school supplies, it’s not too late to enjoy a summertime staple, Vacation Bible School.
The following churches have upcoming sessions planned:
FAITH BAPTIST CHURCH
Where: 2300 S. 20th St.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. July 16-20
Theme: Stompers & Chompers
Online Registration: https://www.faithbaptistabilene.com/vbs-2023-registration.html
ALDERSGATE GLOBAL METHODIST CHURCH
Where: 1741 Sayles Blvd.
When: July 21-22
Theme: The Big Splash
Registration: 672-7893
ST. JAMES UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Where: 3100 Barrow St.
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12; Church presentation Sunday, Aug. 13
Theme: Changemakers Lab
Registration: church@sjumc.com; 692-026