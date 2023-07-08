It’s Not Too Late for VBS

Even though stores already are displaying back-to-school supplies, it’s not too late to enjoy a summertime staple, Vacation Bible School.

The following churches have upcoming sessions planned:

FAITH BAPTIST CHURCH

Where: 2300 S. 20th St.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. July 16-20

Theme: Stompers & Chompers

Online Registration: https://www.faithbaptistabilene.com/vbs-2023-registration.html

ALDERSGATE GLOBAL METHODIST CHURCH

Where: 1741 Sayles Blvd.

When: July 21-22

Theme: The Big Splash

Registration: 672-7893

ST. JAMES UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Where: 3100 Barrow St.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12; Church presentation Sunday, Aug. 13

Theme: Changemakers Lab

Registration: church@sjumc.com; 692-026