It’s Not Too Late for VBS

Even though stores already are displaying back-to-school supplies, it’s not too late to enjoy a summertime staple, Vacation Bible School.

The following churches have upcoming sessions planned:

FAITH BAPTIST CHURCH
Where: 2300 S. 20th St.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. July 16-20
Theme: Stompers & Chompers
Online Registration: https://www.faithbaptistabilene.com/vbs-2023-registration.html

ALDERSGATE GLOBAL METHODIST CHURCH
Where: 1741 Sayles Blvd.
When: July 21-22
Theme: The Big Splash
Registration: 672-7893

ST. JAMES UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Where: 3100 Barrow St. 
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12; Church presentation Sunday, Aug. 13
Theme: Changemakers Lab
Registration: church@sjumc.com692-026

