Convention Celebrates, Worships, Elects New Moderator

By LORETTA FULTON

Rev. Demotis Sherman, Jr., pastor of Abilene’s historic Mt. Zion Baptist Church, is the new moderator of the Original West Texas Baptist District Association, Inc.

He was elected Friday, June 30, to replace Rev. Andrew Penns, longtime moderator and pastor of Abilene’s Valley View Missionary Baptist Church. Representatives from two historic associations met in Abilene June 26-30 for the 120th Session of the Original West Texas Baptist District Association, Inc., and the 109th Congress of Christian Education. The associations are part of the National Baptist Convention.

Rev. Andrew Penns, left, and Rev. Demotis Sherman. Photo by Loretta Fulton

Elected first vice moderator of the OWTBDA was the Rev. Larry Lewis, pastor of Eastside Baptist Church in Wichita Falls. The event, which met in person for the first time since 2019 due to the lingering effects of COVID, got off to a rousing start with an opening musical held at King Solomon Baptist Church June 26.

“I love to praise him, I love to praise him, I love to praise his holy name,” a choir consisting of members of various churches sang out.

“Hallelujah,” Sherman entoned. “Praise the Lord,” the congregation responded.

Dee Moore, president of the Abilene Black Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the guests to Abilene.

“We want your time here to be a great experience,” she said. “On behalf of all of us in Abilene, enjoy yourselves.”

A group of male singers leads the congregation at the opening night musical. Photo by Loretta Fulton

The newly elected moderator of the historic Black Baptist association, Rev. Demotis Sherman, fittingly is pastor of Abilene’s historic Mt. Zion. The church was organized in 1885, just four years after the city was founded. It is the oldest Black church in Abilene. It was organized by the Rev. James Curry, a missionary from Sherman.

The Rev. James Lewis served as first pastor of the congregation, which met in a small house near the railroad tracks until about 1907, when a sanctuary was erected at the corner of Fourth and Cherry streets in the south part of town. The church moved to the north side of town in 1940.

Loretta Fulton is founder and editor of Spirit of Abilene