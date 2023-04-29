National Day of Prayer Services in Abilene
By LORETTA FULTON
Abilenians will have two opportunities to join in National Day of Prayer services on Thursday.
And, Hardin-Simmons University is getting a headstart by hosting a breakfast at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in the Mabee Athletic Complex on campus. All services, including the breakfast, are free to the public. Click here to RSVP for the breakfast.
The Abilene Interfaith Council will host its annual gathering at noon Thursday at the Center for Contemporary Arts, 220 Cypress St. Theme will be “World Religions and World Peace.”
1-Kingdom, an organization of local ministers and civic leaders, will hold its service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the amphitheater on the campus of Abilene Christian University.
At the beginning of the Abilene Interfaith Council service, Dr. Omer Hancock, retired religion professor at Hardin-Simmons University, will give brief remarks. Linda Goolsbee will give a history of the council. The service will end with the breaking of bread together in peace. Challah bread will be provided by Gay Beitscher
Following are participants in the Abilene Interfaith Council program:
Episcopal – David Romanik
Baha’i- Nellie Doneva
Buddhism – Jatumas Adair
Catholic -Judith Phaneuf
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Holly MansurDyess Chaplain – Chaplain, Major Matthew Clouse
Hindu- Dr. Sanjay Srivastava – TTHSC
Hospital chaplain – Lindsey Reed Guerrero
Humanist – Greg Wilson
Native American Spirituality – Icie Mitchell and Shawna Hayhurst
Orthodox Christianity- Rick Dunbar
Protestant – Grace Sosa, First Central Presbyterian Church
The 1-Kingdom service at ACU includes prayers for the city and the nation. Students from ACU, Hardin-Simmons University, and McMurry University have been invited to take part.
National Day of Prayer history
The National Day of Prayer is a vital part of our heritage. Since the first call to prayer in 1775, when the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation, the call to prayer has continued through our history, including President Lincoln’s proclamation of a day of “humiliation, fasting, and prayer” in 1863. In 1952, a joint resolution by Congress, signed by President Truman, declared an annual national day of prayer. In 1988, the law was amended and signed by President Reagan, permanently setting the day as the first Thursday of every May. Each year, the president signs a proclamation, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day. Last year, all 50 state governors plus the governors of several U.S. territories signed similar proclamations.
Source: http://www.nationaldayofprayer.org
Loretta Fulton is editor of Spirit of Abilene