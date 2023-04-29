National Day of Prayer Services in Abilene

By LORETTA FULTON

Abilenians will have two opportunities to join in National Day of Prayer services on Thursday.

And, Hardin-Simmons University is getting a headstart by hosting a breakfast at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in the Mabee Athletic Complex on campus. All services, including the breakfast, are free to the public. Click here to RSVP for the breakfast.

The Abilene Interfaith Council will host its annual gathering at noon Thursday at the Center for Contemporary Arts, 220 Cypress St. Theme will be “World Religions and World Peace.”

1-Kingdom, an organization of local ministers and civic leaders, will hold its service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the amphitheater on the campus of Abilene Christian University.

At the beginning of the Abilene Interfaith Council service, Dr. Omer Hancock, retired religion professor at Hardin-Simmons University, will give brief remarks. Linda Goolsbee will give a history of the council. The service will end with the breaking of bread together in peace. Challah bread will be provided by Gay Beitscher

Following are participants in the Abilene Interfaith Council program:

Episcopal – David Romanik

Baha’i- Nellie Doneva

Buddhism – Jatumas Adair

Catholic -Judith Phaneuf

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Holly MansurDyess Chaplain – Chaplain, Major Matthew Clouse

Hindu- Dr. Sanjay Srivastava – TTHSC

Hospital chaplain – Lindsey Reed Guerrero

Humanist – Greg Wilson

Native American Spirituality – Icie Mitchell and Shawna Hayhurst

Orthodox Christianity- Rick Dunbar

Protestant – Grace Sosa, First Central Presbyterian Church

The 1-Kingdom service at ACU includes prayers for the city and the nation. Students from ACU, Hardin-Simmons University, and McMurry University have been invited to take part.

National Day of Prayer history

The National Day of Prayer is a vital part of our heritage. Since the first call to prayer in 1775, when the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation, the call to prayer has continued through our history, including President Lincoln’s proclamation of a day of “humiliation, fasting, and prayer” in 1863. In 1952, a joint resolution by Congress, signed by President Truman, declared an annual national day of prayer. In 1988, the law was amended and signed by President Reagan, permanently setting the day as the first Thursday of every May. Each year, the president signs a proclamation, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day. Last year, all 50 state governors plus the governors of several U.S. territories signed similar proclamations.

Source: http://www.nationaldayofprayer.org

Loretta Fulton is editor of Spirit of Abilene