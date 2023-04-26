Zoom for Information on Racial Healing Bus Tour

An informational Zoom meeting for the summer Racial Healing of America Revival and Bus Tour will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30. Signup information is pasted below.

The tour is sponsored by the ACU Carl Spain Center on Race Studies and Spiritual Action. Dates of the tour are July 9-17, 2023.

The Racial Healing of America Revival and Bus Tour will bring together people of faith and goodwill from various ethnic backgrounds to publicly promote racial healing and biblical justice, and to advance social peace across America. The revival and bus tour will take place July 9-17, 2023, starting in Dallas, with stops in Memphis, Birmingham, Charleston, and ending in Washington, D.C. The revival services will include featured speakers and congregational singing in each city. The tour participants will visit the International African American Museum in Charleston and the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington.

Join us on Sunday, April 30 at 4 p.m. Central/5 p.m. Eastern to hear the detailed itinerary and learn more about this upcoming event.(RSVP Required)

RSVP FOR INFORMATIONAL ZOOM MEETING

If you are ready to reserve your spot click the button below.

RESERVATION