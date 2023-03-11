AAC to Hear About Refugees in Abilene

Jen Rogers, program manager with the International Rescue Committee’s Abilene office, will be guest speaker for the March 22 meeting of the Abilene Association of Congregations.

The meeting, to be held at the Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest, 602 Meander St., is open to the public. Lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m. for a $3 donation. The program will begin at noon. The program will be held in Gerhart Hall, which faces South Seventh Street. Parking is available in front of the building.

Over the past several years, Abilene has seen growth in the population or refugees from all over the world, including East Africa, Afghanistan, and Ukraine. The vast majority of these refugees have fled violence and devastation in their countries of origin. Local church communities are uniquely positioned to support these persons as they transition to life in this countries.

Rogers will discuss the refugee experience and will share some of the ways local congregations can be supportive to these new residents of Abilene.