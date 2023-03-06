Author of Inspirational Book at Library Friday

Jen Eikenhorst, author of “Left Turn: Life Unimagined,” will be guest speaker for a free talk at the Abilene Public Library’s main branch at noon Friday, March 10.

Released last March, the book is a memoir that tells the story of how one tragic left turn while driving home led to an accident that would begin to unravel her life as she knew it…her identity, her faith, her mental health. It’s a story about learning to forgive yourself, and accepting forgiveness from others when trauma and tragedy strike.

Eikenhorst is a wife and mother of four, a math teacher, speaker, and host of the Accidental Hope Podcast. For more information about the author and her story, visit www.accidentalhope.com.

Jen Eikenhorst