ACU Adds Two Trustees

Abilene Christian University added two new members to its board of trustees, effective Jan. 28.

Luke James is president of VitalCaring Group, a home health organization based in Dallas. He graduated from ACU in 2004 with a degree in financial management and filled various roles at Encompass Health from 2004-2021. In addition, James has been a board member for Medalogix LLC, on the advisory board for Homecare 100, and a technical expert panel member for multiple Medicare and Medicaid initiatives. He has served on ACU’s College of Business Administration Dean’s Advisory Council and as a campus advisory board member for ACU Dallas in the past and currently serves on the COBA Strategy Development Team. He and his wife, Lindsay, a 2004 graduate of ACU, have three children.

Luke James

Jose Moore lives in Georgetown, Texas, and is the CEO of Moore Clean LLC, a facilities maintenance and erosion control business serving the Austin and San Antonio areas. Moore received a degree in sociology from ACU in 1998. He also serves as CEO and coach for Austin United, a nonprofit youth basketball program. He and his wife, Laura, have three children. The couple established the Abel Alvarez Scholarship Endowment at ACU in 2017. Alvarez is ACU’s advancement and university relations officer for diverse initiatives.

Jose Moore

ACU’s Board of Trustees is the governing body for the university, and members are eligible to serve up to five three-year terms. Trustees set policy, guide the institution’s long-term direction and ensure it fulfills its mission to educate students for Christian service and leadership throughout the world.