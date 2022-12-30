Palmer McCown Obituary

Palmer McCown, 83, who had deep ties to Hardin-Simmons University and First Baptist Church, died Christmas Day in Midland.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, in Abilene. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at First Baptist Church. C.V. Blake, pastor for adults, will officiate.

Palmer McCown

In 2006, McCown was named minister to senior adults at First Baptist Church and retired in 2016. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in Bible and history in 1961 from Hardin-Simmons University and a master of divinity degree in 1967 from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth.

He was a former director of HSU’s Baptist Student Union (now Baptist Student Ministries).

