HSU Honors Distinguished Alumni

Frances Renfroe, a 1960 Hardin-Simmons University graduate and former HSU math professor, is the 2022 recipient of the John J. Keeter Alumni Service Award.

The Keeter Award and Distinguished Alumni recipients recently were announced by HSU. Renfroe taught in public schools in Rochelle and San Angelo for 32 years before returning to HSU in 1992 as a math professor. She was named Faculty Member of the Year in 2005, the year she retired.

Distinguished Alumni awards went to Melvin Blackaby Cara Cagle Naizer, and Louis Revor

Recipients of the Outstanding Young Alumni Award were Kassia Jackson Krone, Molly Moser, and Robbyn Tribbey Reid

