Operation Blue Jeans Underway

Operation Blue Jeans

What: Annual project to provide free back-to-school clothing and shoes for families in need

When: Now through early September

Where: Christian Service Center, 3185 N. 10th St. 79603

Appointments: Parents must call for an appointment, 673-7531; appointments are available 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments also availabe the first Saturday morning of each month.

Contact: Jim Clark, Director. jclark@cscabilene.org or 325-864-0872

More information: http://www.cscabilene.org

The annual Operation Blue Jeans project sponsored by Christian Service Center started this week and will continue through early September.

Each summer. the center, located at 3185 N. 10th St., hosts families in need of new back-to-school clothing and shoes for children enrolled in local schools. Jim Clark, executive director, said Operation Blue Jeans serves as a two-fold blessing:

To the school kids who will have a more positive experience in starting school this August. To the parents who will find some financial relief with the center paying for clothes, shoes, and Bibles.

“It is our joy and honor to help low-income families in Abilene,” Clark said. Helping those families “furthers our mission, which is to show the kindness of Jesus to those in need.”

Clothing includes:

1. Elementary school students will receive two pairs of jeans, five pairs of socks and five pairs of underwear.

2. Middle school students will receive two pairs of khaki pants and two polo style shirts, five pairs of socks and five pairs of underwear.

3. Each student will receive one pair of new shoes.

4. Age appropriate children’s Bibles will be available.

In the spirit of “paying it forward,” parents are asked to donated one can of food for each child receiving clothing.