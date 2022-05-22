VBS, a Summetime Favorite, Is Back

By LORETTA FULTON

Summer is quickly approaching and that means it’s time for “Space Blast,” “Passport to Peace,” “Be Strong & Courageous,” and the many other Vacation Bible School themes that are popular this year.

Most churches are back to the traditional VBS format after the COVID shutdown two years ago and some experimentation with new formats last summer.

A year ago, First Central Presbyterian Church, and others, tried a one-day VBS. It worked well enough, but his year sessions will be held two days, said Grace Sosa, coordinator of children’s ministry.

“I surveyed volunteers after last year’s VBS,” Sosa said, “and most of them recommended a Friday night and Saturday morning instead of all day on Saturday.”

Sosa is honoring that request, with Vacation Bible School set for 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, July 29, and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 30.

First Central Presbyterian, and at least a couple of other churches, will include a missions project in VBS. Children attending VBS at First Central will take part in Nurture Nolan by packing bags for children entering the foster care system.

Children attending Vacation Bible School at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church will collect money for Love & Care Ministries. VBS workers also can sign up online for a meal starting at 4:45 p.m. each day of VBS, June 5-9. Theme will be “Created in Christ, Designed for God’s Purpose.” Sessions will be 6-8:30 p.m. each day.

Wylie United Methodist Church also has a missions component in its Vacation Bible School. Children will pack shoeboxes and collect money for Operation Christmas Child, an annual event sponsored by Samaritan’s Purse. Older children attending VBS will take part in mission outreach at the Food Bank of West Central Texas.

Vacation Bible School for all ages, children through adults, is scheduled for June 6-8 at the Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest. Theme will be “Built to Last Forever.”

“An intergenerational team is planning Scripture, stories, recreation, art, snacks, music, and more,” the church website states.

VBS will lean into the annual Children’s Art and Literacy Festival (CALF), set for June 9-11 in downtown Abilene. VBS will use one of the books featured in the festival, Hello Lighthouse, by Sophie Blackall. Scriptures about Jesus as the Rock and the Light of the World will be incorporated.

Following is a list of some Abilene churches that will host Vacation Bible School:

EPISCOPAL CHURCH OF THE HEAVENLY REST

Where: 602 Meander St.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 6-8

Theme: “Built to Last Forever”

Registration: https://www.heavenlyrestabilene.org/vbs

TRINITY BAPTIST CHURCH

Where: 871 Woodlawn Drive

When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. July 17; 6-8 p.m. July 18; 6-8 p.m. July 19; 6-8 p.m. July 20

Theme: “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness”

Registration: www.trinityabilene.com

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

Where: 1333 N. Third St.

When: 9 a.m.-noon May 31-June 2; 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 3

Theme: “Created in Christ, Designed for God’s Purpose”

Registration: https://fbcabilene.org/media/forms

FIRST CENTRAL PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

Where: 400 Orange St.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, July 29; 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 30

Theme: “Passport to Peace”

Registration: https://vbspro.events/p/events/530

PIONEER DRIVE BAPTIST CHURCH

Where: 701 S. Pioneer Drive

When: 6-8:30 p.m. June 5-9

Theme: “Created in Christ, Designed for God’s Purpose”

Registration: www.pioneerdrive.org

WYLIE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Where: 3430 Antilley Road

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 12; 9 a.m.-noon June 13, 14, 15

Theme: “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness”

Registration: www.wyliemethodist.com

HILLCREST CHURCH OF CHRIST

Where: 650 E. Ambler Ave.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. June 12-15

Theme: “Be Strong & Courageous, Do Not Be Afraid”

Registration: https://hillcrest.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/262/responses/new

FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH

Where: 5125 Antilley Road

When: July 25-28

Theme: “Space Blast: Even the Stars Praise His Name”

Registration: http://www.fccabilenetx.com/documents/other/vbs%20registration%20form%202022.docx

Loretta Fulton is editor of Spirit of Abilene