Kelly Pigott Guest Speaker for Interfaith Council Meeting

Kelly Pigott, Hardin-Simmons University religion professor, will be guest speaker for the April 25 meeting of the Abilene Interfaith Council.

The program begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Central Presbyterian Church, 400 Orange St. Pigott will lead a roundtable discussion of peregrinatio, the pilgrimage process for building a personal faith, as featured in his book From Eden to Heaven: Spiritual Formation for the Adventurous.

A short business meeting will be held prior to the interfaith discussion for annual board member elections. Paid members of Abilene Interfaith Council for the 2021-2022 season are eligible to vote.