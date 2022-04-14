HSU Students Set For Kenya Mission

Hardin-Simmons University news release

From April 23 to May 7, the Hardin-Simmons University physician assistant, physical therapy, and nursing programs are going on a joint medical mission trip to Kajiado, Kenya. We are looking to secure funds for needed medical equipment while we show God’s love through service!

Will you partner with us to help provide needed medical supplies?

Hardin-Simmons has a heart for missions and showing God’s love through service. During this trip to Kenya, HSU will enhance and strengthen our existing relationships in East Africa by partnering with the AIC Childcare Center in Kajiado, Kenya. AIC is a center for the rehabilitation and empowerment of physically disabled children who were in dire need of orthopedic surgery, physiotherapy, and long-term post-operative care and rehabilitation.

Click here to make a gift

Medical mission trip. HSU photo