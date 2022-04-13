Final Holy Week Luncheon Thursday

The final Holy Week luncheon for 2022 will be held Thursday, April 14, at Highland Church of Christ, 425 Highland Ave.

Matt Cook, First Baptist Church, will speak on “Crossed Up.” Theme for the week has been “Crux.”

The luncheon series is back this year as a live event after two years of virtual services. However, no meal is being served at the churches. Guests are invited to bring their own lunch. Free drinks and desserts will be provided. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. and the program begins at 12:10 p.m.

The Holy Week Luncheon Series is a cooperative venture of First Baptist Church, Highland Church of Christ, St. Paul United Methodist Church, and First Central Presbyterian Church. It has been a tradition in Abilene for more than 40 years. Each day, the minister of one of the participating churches speaks at one of the other churches.