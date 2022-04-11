You’re Invited to Eggstravaganza

The annual Eggstravaganza will be held 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 16, at Southern Hills Church of Christ, 3666 Buffalo Gap Road.

The community is invited to take part in egg hunts, crafts, bounce houses, and photo ops with the Easter bunny. Hotdogs and hamburgers will be available. It’s all free and open to the public.

Also, on Saturday, April 30, the church is sponsoring a neighborhood service day. Yard work, including mowing and trimming, will be offered free of charge. If you want this service or know someone who does, contact the church at service@sohillschurch.org

