AIC Meeting Features San Antonio Interfaith Alliance

The monthly meeting of the Abilene Interfaith Council will feature a presentation by members of the Interfaith San Antonio Alliance.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will begin with lunch at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, in Gerhart Hall at the Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest, 602 Meander St. Lunch is by donation.

Wyndee Holbrook, executive director of Interfaith San Antonio Alliance, and Mignon Jones-Spann, minister of adults, discipleship and evangelism at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in San Antonio, will present the program.  The program will focus on the history, composition, and work of the alliance.

